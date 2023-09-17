Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $294,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,650,000 after buying an additional 131,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

