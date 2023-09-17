Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $301,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,041.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 283,565 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

