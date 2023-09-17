Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $308,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $697.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.26. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.