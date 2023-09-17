Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $369,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

