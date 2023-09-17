Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $161.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

