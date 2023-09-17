Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $384,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 417,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,843,000.

VGSH opened at $57.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

