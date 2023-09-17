Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $392,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,127 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.