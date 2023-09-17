Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,529.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,505.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,509.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

