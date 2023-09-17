Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.