Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after buying an additional 142,216 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

