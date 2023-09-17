Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 130.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $470.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

