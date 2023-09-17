Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

