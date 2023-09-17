Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

