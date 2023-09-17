Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after buying an additional 367,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

