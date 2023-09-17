Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $283.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

