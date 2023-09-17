Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $392.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

