Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 208,084 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,284,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,205 shares of company stock worth $2,072,734. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

