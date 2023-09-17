Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

