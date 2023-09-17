Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

