Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 17.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $594.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $604.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.32. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $639.31.

