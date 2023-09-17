Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
