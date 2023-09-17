Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,822 shares of company stock worth $15,666,074. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $156.10 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

