Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.