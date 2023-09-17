Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 456,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 756,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,532,000 after buying an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alteryx by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 389,659 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

