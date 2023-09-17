Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSC opened at $204.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.65. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $194.05 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

