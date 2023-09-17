Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 974,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

