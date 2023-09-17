Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,654 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

EA stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

