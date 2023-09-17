Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,439 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after buying an additional 1,639,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

