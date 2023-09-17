Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,578 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,327,298.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

