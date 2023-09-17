Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,344 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.17 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

