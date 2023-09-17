Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,318,000 after purchasing an additional 788,683 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

