Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $299,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

