Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,434 shares of company stock worth $8,616,491 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

