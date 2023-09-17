Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 914,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115,395 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $31.23 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

