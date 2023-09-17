Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

