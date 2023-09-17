Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 22.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Infosys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Infosys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Infosys by 14.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 585,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.