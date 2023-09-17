Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 176,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

