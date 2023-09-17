Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

