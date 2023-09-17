Evercore ISI Cuts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $145.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.
EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.43.
In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.
