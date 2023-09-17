Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

