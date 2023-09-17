Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE EXR opened at $128.06 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $186.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.