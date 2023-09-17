Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EXR opened at $128.06 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $186.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.