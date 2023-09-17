Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,340 shares of company stock worth $1,666,807. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM opened at $165.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.