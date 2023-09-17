FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.