First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $36.00 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. First Financial had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

