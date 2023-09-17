Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 488,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 285,919 shares.The stock last traded at $68.94 and had previously closed at $68.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at $953,534.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

