Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 103.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $1,219,120 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

