Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Insider Sells $1,002,500.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.7 %

FRSH stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

