Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.