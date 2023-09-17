Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Granite Construction by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

