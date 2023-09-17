Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,139,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 4,141,510 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.25.

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

